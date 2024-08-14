Laser beam light banned in Ganesh festival 

In response to reported cases of eye injuries linked to laser beam lights during last year’s Ganesh Festival, Pune City Police have announced a ban on the use of laser lights during this year’s Ganesh immersion procession, according to officials on Wednesday. These incidents highlighted the serious risks posed by laser lights, including potential retinal damage and other eye injuries. (HT PHOTO)

The decision comes after several incidents where laser beams caused harm to participants. These incidents highlighted the serious risks posed by laser lights, including potential retinal damage and other eye injuries. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar made the announcement following a series of meetings with public Ganesh mandal office bearers. The move is intended to address safety concerns and protect the well-being of individuals celebrating the festival.

Following the meeting, Kumar said, “After discussing with Ganesh Mandals, we have decided to ban the use of laser beam light during the immersion process.’’

According to Kumar, the use of music systems is to be observed as per the court’s guidelines. Nobody will be allowed to violate norms related to noise pollution. He warned strict action would be taken in case of violation. Soon police will conduct a separate meeting with Dolby music system owners to finalise the action plan.

On Tuesday, Pune city police conducted a meeting with prominent mandals in the city ahead of the Ganesh festival. Police sources confirmed that many Ganesh Mandal demanded a ban on the sale of liquor during the 10 days of the Ganesh Festival. Responding to it, Pune city police said that they would soon write a letter regarding the same to the district collector and would follow up on the issue. Further action will be taken as per the decision taken by the district administration.

To cut down the immersion procession timing, Pune police have asked Ganesh Mandals to minimise the number of Dhol-Tasha pathaks (troupes) in the procession. Police proposed to carry only one Dhol-Tasha pathak during the immersion procession however it will be decided after a meeting with the Dhole-Tasha association.

During the meeting, Ganesh Mandals put forward the issues being faced during the Ganesh Festival. Most of the issues are related to government authorities hence Pune police has decided to appoint a dedicated officer to address all issues being faced by Ganesh Mandals during the Ganesh festival.

Police officers also said that soon they will conduct another meeting with Ganesh mandals to discuss and plan the immersion process.