Last rites of MLA Mukta Tilak performed in Pune with state honours

The last rites of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mukta Tilak were performed at Vaikunth crematorium with state honours on Friday. Tilak (57) passed away on Thursday afternoon at a private hospital in the city.

Her mortal remains were kept at Kesari Wada for people to pay their last respects.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, irrigation minister Girish Mahajan and party state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule attended the last rites in Pune.

Fadnavis said, “Despite being unwell, after my personal request to Tilak, recently, she arrived by ambulance in Mumbai to cast her vote for Rajya Sabha MP and MLC elections. It shows her belief in democracy and dedication to the party.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of Tilak.