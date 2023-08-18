42K seats remain vacant as last round of FYJC admission begins

The fourth special round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 began on Thursday. The education department stated that this will be the last round in the admission process.

Over 65,000 students have taken admission in six rounds so far and over 8,000 have been admitted from various quotas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the admission is for 116,510 seats in 326 colleges. Over 65,000 students have taken admission in six rounds so far and over 8,000 have been admitted from various quotas. Around 73,860 students have confirmed their admission and 42,747 seats remain vacant, as per education department’s data.

The fourth special round began on Thursday and students will be able to fill the application form with fresh registration till August 23. The selection list will be announced on August 26 and students need to take admission by August 31, said officials.

Mukesh Rajhans a student said, “I did not get admission in the college of my choice and have waited for six rounds. I hope to get admission in the desired college which is in close proximity to my residence.”

Another student Namrata Pilani said, “I had enrolled for Class 11 admission, but did not get the college of my choice in the first two rounds, hence, I took admission in a private university.”

