Late army officer’s wife duped of 1.9 lakh in online fraud

The wife of a deceased Indian Army officer was duped of ₹1,90,000 by a person who claimed to have served with him. A case in the matter was lodged at Vimantal police station on Monday.

The incident happened in January when the woman was at home in Viman nagar.

“After sending the money, she called the right person and enquired about his health. He said nothing was wrong with him and that he never asked for money. They then approached the cyber cell,” said senior police inspector Gajanan Pawar of Vimantal police station.

“The man who sent the text posed as the son of the woman’s husband. He knew the posting details and names that made her believe that he was genuine,” said

police inspector (crime) Mangesh Jagtap of Vimantal police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the 46-year-old daughter of the woman.

The senior citizen received a text message from a person who claimed to be the son of the person who had earlier claimed to be her husband’s colleague.

In the text message, the sender claimed that his father had recently travelled from a foreign country and had fallen seriously ill after the travel and needed certain amount for his treatment. He asked for monetary help and provided a bank account number where the money could be sent. The woman sent the money to that account.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c), 6(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at the Vimantal police station.