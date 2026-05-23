Latur-based doc likely to turn CBI witness in NEET paper leak probe

PUNE: In a major development in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation, Latur-based paediatrician Dr Manoj Shirure, who allegedly provided a house for conducting special classes linked to leaked question papers, is likely to become a witness for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sources said.

Latur-based paediatrician Dr Manoj Shirure, who allegedly provided a house for conducting special classes linked to leaked question papers, is likely to become a witness for CBI, sources said. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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HT had on Wednesday reported that the Latur-based doctor, who is the parent of a NEET aspirant, was detained by the investigation agency in connection with the paper leak probe for further questioning.

Dr Shirure was earlier questioned by the agency for nearly two days in Pune after investigators allegedly found links between him and the network connected to the arrested accused, including RCC coaching institute founder Shivraj Motegaonkar and retired professor PV Kulkarni. The CBI suspects that leaked NEET papers were allegedly used to train selected students before the examination.

According to sources, Dr Shirure has been cooperating with investigators, and his statement is expected to play a crucial role in tracing the operation of the alleged paper leak racket. Officials are also examining digital evidence, financial transactions, and the use of residential premises for conducting private sessions based on leaked material.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Shirure said, “I was questioned for the last two days, and today they allowed me to go home. They told me they would call me again if required. I have recorded my statement, and the investigation is ongoing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Shirure said, “I was questioned for the last two days, and today they allowed me to go home. They told me they would call me again if required. I have recorded my statement, and the investigation is ongoing.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shirure confirmed that the CBI had explored the possibility of making him a witness in the case.

Investigators suspect that the leaked paper was allegedly procured for his son, who appeared for the medical entrance examination this year. During the custodial interrogation of Kulkarni and Motegaonkar, the agency reportedly found links to Dr Shirure, who allegedly provided his hospital and residential premises to Kulkarni for conducting a special coaching batch based on the suspected leaked NEET paper.

The agency also suspects that Motegaonkar’s son attended these special classes and that Dr Shirure allegedly purchased the leaked NEET paper from Kulkarni for his child, who appeared for the examination this year.

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Dr Shirure said, “I was a student of Kulkarni sir. He is also my patient and his grandchildren were treated at my hospital.”

Responding to questions about his alleged role in the case, Shirure said, “I have shared everything with the agency. Let them investigate the matter. If I had done anything wrong, would they have allowed me to go free?”

When asked whether he had purchased leaked NEET papers for his children, Shirure denied the allegation. “My children are studying below the Class 10 level. I never bought any leaked NEET paper either for my children or for any of my relatives,” he said.