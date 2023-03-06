Law students on hunger strike seeking exam postponement

Pune: Several law students affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) law colleges have been on hunger strike at the varsity campus since past four days seeking postponement of exam by two to three weeks.

The protesting students had to withdraw the strike on Sunday after one of them had to be hospitalised due to failing health condition.

The SPPU LLB (Bachelor of Legislative Law) second year third semester exams are scheduled from March 8. However, students claim that they have not been given enough time for preparations and syllabus has not been taught in class.

Santosh Panchal, one of the protesting students, said, “Admission process for LLB second year ended on December 16, 2022. There is a rule that after at least 90 days of teaching the syllabus, the examination should be conducted at the end of the semester. However, before the completion of this period, the examination is being conducted on behalf of the university.

“As per the University Grants Commission rules, the university should conduct the exams only after March 20 and give a one-day break after each paper without taking consecutive papers. In this regard, we met the Director of Examinations, Head of Legal Department and Vice-Chancellor and conveyed our demand, but no action was taken.”

While the university is working on changing the exam schedule of law department, one of the senior SPPU officials said on anonymity, “The issue has been raised by several students and we may consider to postpone the exam schedule.”