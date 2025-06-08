Lawyer threatens senior citizen, daughter with gun over land dispute in Mulshi

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a lawyer and four other unidentified individuals for allegedly threatening a man and his daughter at gunpoint during a land-related dispute in Kasarsai village of Mulshi taluka on Friday. According to police, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm at Survey No. 19/1 in Kasarsai. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Hiraman Bhaoir, 48, a resident of Dange Chowk Thergaon. A complaint was filed by Shabbir Mulani, 63.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm at Survey No. 19/1 in Kasarsai.

The complainant was sitting outside his house when Bhoir and four unidentified men approached the property, allegedly to inspect the plot.

When Mulani questioned their presence and asked why they were near his home, stating that the land belonged to his family, an argument broke out. Enraged, Bhoir allegedly pulled out a firearm and threatened Mulani and his daughter. The other men in the group reportedly abused and intimidated the complainant.

Based on Mulani’s complaint, Hinjewadi police booked Bhoir and his associates under sections 189(2), 189(4), 190, 191(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

Vishal Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police zone ||, confirmed the case and said further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the remaining accused.

Bhaoir has also filed a cross-complaint against Mulani for assaulting him. Four others were present with Bhaoir when the incident took place, said police.