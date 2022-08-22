Lawyers,litigants demand activation of display board facility at Pune district court
Litigants and lawyers visiting the district court at Shivajinagar are facing inconvenience due to dysfunctional display boards for the past several months
Litigants and lawyers visiting the district court at Shivajinagar are facing inconvenience due to dysfunctional display boards for the past several months. The 10 boards installed outside all the court hall rooms facilitate litigants and lawyers for knowing their called out cases status and other associated details through the display board screen.
The boards were shut during the pandemic due to lack of repair and upkeep.
The Pune Bar Association members have demanded to reactivate this facility for the benefit of the court visitors including lawyers.
Court visitors claimed that they found it cumbersome to search for the case details which are usually attached in the form of information on a piece of paper attached to the entrance door of the court which was a traditional practice.
Former Pune Bar Association president Milind Pawar said, “The facility was installed before lockdown. The size of these information boards is small and hence it becomes very difficult to read the letter displayed when it was active Currently, the system is gathering dust and we request the concerned authorities to reactivate the facility in the larger interest of the citizens.”
Pune Bar Association president, advocate Santosh Thorve said, “Currently, an app-based system has been assigned which sends the case details directly to the lawyers. However, we will request the concerned authorities to activate the system for the citizens.”
Under house arrest, stopped from visiting slain pandit’s family: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that she was put under house arrest by the administration to stop her from visiting the family of Sunil Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit who was killed in a militant attack in Shopian on August 16. Mufti tweeted pictures of a locked and chained gate and a CRPF vehicle stationed outside her house at Gupkar.
In a first, Punjab introduces reservation for law officers
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced reservation for the Scheduled Caste in posts of law officers recruited by the state government. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said 58 new posts of law officers being created in the advocate general's office will be reserved for SCs. These additional 58 posts being created in the AG's office will be reserved for SCs, he said, adding the decision was taken after consulting legal experts.
MSRTC Pune division posts ₹9 crore revenue during 7-day holiday period
The Pune division of Maharashtra State Road Transportation (MSRTC ) has emerged as the top revenue generator in Maharashtra during the seven-day holiday period that saw a deployment of 729 buses and ₹9 crore in revenue. On August 10, ST buses covered 2.57 lakh kilometers and earned ₹1.07 crore, while on August 16, the buses travelled 2.88 lakh kms and earned ₹1.36 crores.
LeT guide trained by Pak army arrested along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri
A highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for Pakistan Army's intelligence unit, was arrested after being shot at by the Indian Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said. Previously, Tabarak Hussain, 32, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his younger brother Haron Ali had undergone 26 months of imprisonment before being repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.
Three arrested with ₹78-lakh drug money, 150gm heroin in Jalandhar
Jalandhar: The Jalandhar rural police have arrested three persons with ₹78.7 lakh drug money and 150gm of heroin on Sunday. “During checking of vehicles on the Kartarpur-Bholath road, three men riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop. DSP Balkar Singh frisked them and 150gm of heroin and ₹5 lakh were recovered from the accused, identified as Kashmir Singh, alias Billa, Shinda, and Sukhpal Singh,” the SSP said.
