Lawyers,litigants demand activation of display board facility at Pune district court

Litigants and lawyers visiting the district court at Shivajinagar are facing inconvenience due to dysfunctional display boards for the past several months. The 10 boards installed outside all the court hall rooms facilitate litigants and lawyers for knowing their called out cases status and other associated details through the display board screen.

The boards were shut during the pandemic due to lack of repair and upkeep.

The Pune Bar Association members have demanded to reactivate this facility for the benefit of the court visitors including lawyers.

Court visitors claimed that they found it cumbersome to search for the case details which are usually attached in the form of information on a piece of paper attached to the entrance door of the court which was a traditional practice.

Former Pune Bar Association president Milind Pawar said, “The facility was installed before lockdown. The size of these information boards is small and hence it becomes very difficult to read the letter displayed when it was active Currently, the system is gathering dust and we request the concerned authorities to reactivate the facility in the larger interest of the citizens.”

Pune Bar Association president, advocate Santosh Thorve said, “Currently, an app-based system has been assigned which sends the case details directly to the lawyers. However, we will request the concerned authorities to activate the system for the citizens.”