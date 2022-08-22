Home / Cities / Pune News / Lawyers,litigants demand activation of display board facility at Pune district court

Lawyers,litigants demand activation of display board facility at Pune district court

pune news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Litigants and lawyers visiting the district court at Shivajinagar are facing inconvenience due to dysfunctional display boards for the past several months

Litigants and lawyers visiting the district court at Shivajinagar are facing inconvenience due to dysfunctional display boards for the past several months. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Litigants and lawyers visiting the district court at Shivajinagar are facing inconvenience due to dysfunctional display boards for the past several months. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Litigants and lawyers visiting the district court at Shivajinagar are facing inconvenience due to dysfunctional display boards for the past several months. The 10 boards installed outside all the court hall rooms facilitate litigants and lawyers for knowing their called out cases status and other associated details through the display board screen.

The boards were shut during the pandemic due to lack of repair and upkeep.

The Pune Bar Association members have demanded to reactivate this facility for the benefit of the court visitors including lawyers.

Court visitors claimed that they found it cumbersome to search for the case details which are usually attached in the form of information on a piece of paper attached to the entrance door of the court which was a traditional practice.

Former Pune Bar Association president Milind Pawar said, “The facility was installed before lockdown. The size of these information boards is small and hence it becomes very difficult to read the letter displayed when it was active Currently, the system is gathering dust and we request the concerned authorities to reactivate the facility in the larger interest of the citizens.”

Pune Bar Association president, advocate Santosh Thorve said, “Currently, an app-based system has been assigned which sends the case details directly to the lawyers. However, we will request the concerned authorities to activate the system for the citizens.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that she was put under house arrest to stop her from visiting the family of Sunil Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit who was killed in a militant attack in Shopian on August 16. (HT File Photo)

    Under house arrest, stopped from visiting slain pandit’s family: Mehbooba

    Former J&K chief minister and People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that she was put under house arrest by the administration to stop her from visiting the family of Sunil Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit who was killed in a militant attack in Shopian on August 16. Mufti tweeted pictures of a locked and chained gate and a CRPF vehicle stationed outside her house at Gupkar.

  • The Punjab government on Sunday announced reservation for the Scheduled Caste (SC) in posts of law officers recruited by the state government.

    In a first, Punjab introduces reservation for law officers

    Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced reservation for the Scheduled Caste in posts of law officers recruited by the state government. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said 58 new posts of law officers being created in the advocate general's office will be reserved for SCs. These additional 58 posts being created in the AG's office will be reserved for SCs, he said, adding the decision was taken after consulting legal experts.

  • Commuters waiting for MSRTC bus at Swargate. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

    MSRTC Pune division posts 9 crore revenue during 7-day holiday period

    The Pune division of Maharashtra State Road Transportation (MSRTC ) has emerged as the top revenue generator in Maharashtra during the seven-day holiday period that saw a deployment of 729 buses and ₹9 crore in revenue. On August 10, ST buses covered 2.57 lakh kilometers and earned ₹1.07 crore, while on August 16, the buses travelled 2.88 lakh kms and earned ₹1.36 crores.

  • Previously, Tabarak Hussain and his younger brother Haron Ali had undergone 26 months of imprisonment before being repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar. (Image for representational purpose)

    LeT guide trained by Pak army arrested along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

    A highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for Pakistan Army's intelligence unit, was arrested after being shot at by the Indian Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said. Previously, Tabarak Hussain, 32, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his younger brother Haron Ali had undergone 26 months of imprisonment before being repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.

  • Police officials with the arrested accused and the drug money recovered from them in Jalandhar on Sunday. HT photo

    Three arrested with 78-lakh drug money, 150gm heroin in Jalandhar

    Jalandhar: The Jalandhar rural police have arrested three persons with ₹78.7 lakh drug money and 150gm of heroin on Sunday. “During checking of vehicles on the Kartarpur-Bholath road, three men riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop. DSP Balkar Singh frisked them and 150gm of heroin and ₹5 lakh were recovered from the accused, identified as Kashmir Singh, alias Billa, Shinda, and Sukhpal Singh,” the SSP said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out