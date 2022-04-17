Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Laxman Jagtap’s health condition improving: BJP leader

PUNE Laxman Jagtap, three-time MLA from Chinchwad constituency, who was admitted to a private hospital five days ago in Baner is stable now and his health condition is improving, informed Mahesh Landge, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Pimpri-Chinchwad president on Sunday
Published on Apr 17, 2022 11:52 PM IST
Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil visited Jagtap and also met his family members.

“Jagtap’s condition has improved and we are all hopeful that he will soon be out of the hospital,” said Landge.

Jagtap had gone to the United State for treatment for his ailment which he has been suffering for the past couple of years. He returned last month. A few days later, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the hospital.

“I have been regularly visiting the hospital. Jagtap’s condition has shown improvement. Doctors are also hopeful that he will soon be discharged,” said Namdeo Dhake, former BJP house leader in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

