Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Lay cables for Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route after monsoons, PMC tells PMRDA
pune news

Lay cables for Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route after monsoons, PMC tells PMRDA

PMC has asked the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to lay underground 132 KV electricity cables for the metro route between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar after the monsoon season
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:42 AM IST
A board stating ongoing work of Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi metro in Pune. PMC tells PMRDA to lay cables for metro route after monsoons. (HT FILE)

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to lay underground 132 KV electricity cables for the metro route between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar after the monsoon season.

PMRDA is executing the metro line between Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar and planned to lay the electricity line for the metro now, before the starting work on the pillars.

V J Kulkarni , head of PMC’s road department said, “We got an application from the contractor to lay the electricity line for the metro, but we requested them to do it after the rainy season. Permission has also been sought for a cement concrete road near RBI bank on Ganeshkhind road.”

The Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route is executed on the PPP basis. PMRDA is the nodal agency.

Recently, the PMC had approved the handover of land at various locations for entry and exit points to metro stations, as per the PMRDA’s request. The Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro corridor is elevated.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Somaiya files complaint at Kolhapur police station; Mushrif counters with 100 crore suit

Civic Sanskriti: Why Pune’s biodiversity strategy is no walk in the park

Not all Pune IT companies have resumed work from office, yet

Decomposed body found in Ambegaon
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP