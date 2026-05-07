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Leopard attacks motorcyclist in Ambegaon, one injured

The victim, identified as Prashant Arun Rokade, a resident of Loni village in Ambegaon tehsil, sustained injuries to his left leg in the leopard attack

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:34 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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A 34-year-old man riding pillion on a motorcycle was injured in a leopard attack in Ambegaon taluka of Pune district in the evening on Tuesday, May 5.

According to officials, the attack took place at around 7.30 pm near Bhamchi Vihir in Ranmala village. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The victim, identified as Prashant Arun Rokade, a resident of Loni village in Ambegaon tehsil, sustained injuries to his left leg in the leopard attack. According to officials, the attack took place at around 7.30 pm near Bhamchi Vihir in Ranmala village.

Prashant was riding pillion while his brother, Akshay Arun Rokade, was riding the motorcycle from Loni to Pokharkarmala (Vadgaon Pir) for some electrical fitting work when a leopard hiding by the roadside suddenly pounced on Prashant. Following the attack, locals and forest department personnel rushed to the spot and shifted an injured Prashant to the Manchar sub-district hospital. He was treated for his injuries and later discharged, officials said.

Meanwhile, forest officials have begun efforts to capture the wayward leopard. A cage was installed at the attack site Wednesday morning. Residents have been urged to remain alert and avoid venturing into vulnerable areas, especially during evening hours.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Leopard attacks motorcyclist in Ambegaon, one injured
Home / Cities / Pune / Leopard attacks motorcyclist in Ambegaon, one injured
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