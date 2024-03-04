Leopard escapes from Katraj facility, found, yet to be caught

A male leopard kept in quarantine at the Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WARRC) in the vicinity of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj escaped from the facility. According to officials, the leopard was brought to Pune from Hampi in Karnataka three months ago under the animal exchange programme. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The animal that reportedly got loose during the morning hours on Monday was spotted after an extensive search by the zoo team for more than 15 hours at the bushes near the quarantine centre. The rescue operation is underway and the authority has sought help from the Pune forest department.

According to officials, the leopard was brought to Pune from Hampi in Karnataka three months ago under the animal exchange programme. He was kept at the quarantine facility since then. Shriram Shinde, curator, WARCC said, “The rescue and rehabilitation centre was converted into an animal quarantine facility a few months ago. The leopard was kept at the night house since last three months. At around 9 am today our staff from the Indian Herpetological Society (IHS) while doing rounds found the animal missing inside his enclosure.

“The staff alerted us and zoo director Rajkumar Jadhav, Nilamkumar Khaire and other senior officials and veterinary doctors were informed. The leopard’s pugmarks and hair were found at multiple locations before we spotted the animal at the bushes near a water tank around 200 metres from the quarantine centre at around 7 pm.”

The curator said that all safety precautions were taken by the zoo and IHS staff. As the animal was under the bush cover, shooting a tranquiliser dart was difficult. Hence, the honorary wildlife warden from forest department and RESQ Charitable Trust members are called for rescue operation.

Speaking about the possible reason for the leopard to escape from the quarantine cell, Shinde said, “On March 3, we were informed that one hyna, and three wolves will be brought from Jaipur to the facility under the zoo’s animal exchange programme. The truck carrying the animals was expected to reach here by 7 pm. However, for some reason the truck arrived at around 1:30 am on March 4. The facility staff following the procedure, shifted the animals at the quarantine facility, where the leopard was also kept. During the relocation, lights were switched on and the shifting also caused noise. This might have scared the leopard, and he made the escape. Our staff confirmed the presence of the animal in the facility till around 3 am. So, we believe the incident might have happened between 3 am and 5 am.”

Rescue operation

IHS has set up three cages at the quarantine facility premises. They have also installed protection net near the area where the leopard is spotted, besides deploying one vehicle from the fire brigade.

“We have received requests to station fire brigade vehicles at the zoo facility in the past also. As per the call today, one vehicle was sent and we are keeping a watch on the situation,” said Nilesh Mahajan, public relations officer, fire brigade.