Leopard sighting near Pune Airport triggers panic 

Panic spread after a leopard was reportedly spotted near the runway of Pune Airport in Lohegaon late at night on Monday. A video showing the wild animal walking along the runway went viral on social media, with users claiming it was filmed on April 28 at the airport. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the animal was actually near the runway. A team of forest officials is en route to the location to investigate. (FILE)

Confirming the report, Suresh Varak, range forest officer of the Pune Forest Division, said, “We received a call regarding a leopard sighting at Pune Airport. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the animal was actually near the runway. A team of forest officials is en route to the location to investigate.”

Varak also revealed that this was not the first such call he had received in recent days.

“In the past 15 days, we have received several calls reporting leopard sightings in a residential colony near the airport in Lohegaon. Our team had visited the area earlier as well,” he added.