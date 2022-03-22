Leopard strays into Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan, rescued after 6 hours

PUNE Panic gripped the Mercedes-Benz India plant located at Chakan on Monday morning when a leopard was spotted roaming on the factory premises.

More than six hours later, employees and other people heaved a sigh of relief when the big cat was captured safely by Junnar forest officials around 11.30 am. No one was injured during the rescue operations, said officials.

Atul Mahajan, Chakan forest officer said, “The leopard was first spotted on the premises of the Mercedes-Benz plant by a security staff, who contacted company representatives, following which the forest officials were informed at around 5am. Upon receiving information, our rescue team from Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar reached the spot in two hours. The feline was captured safely using tranquiliser (dart), and was trapped in an enclosure at 11.30 am. We have taken the three-year-old male leopard to a rescue centre, where he is undergoing treatment.”

The leopard was inside the company premises for six hours, however no one one was injured and the company will resume its scheduled work from Tuesday, said officials.

“Till now we have no idea of how the leopard entered the company premises. As MIDC is surrounded by various forest areas, the leopard might have lost its way. Our officials will check CCTV footage to find out how the animal entered the company,” added Mahajan.

Mercedes Benz issued a statement stating, “We had a very special guest at Mercedes-Benz India campus this morning. A leopard strayed into the company’s production facility and was later rescued with the prompt support of the Forest Department and Local Police. All employees of the company have been evacuated following our established safety protocols. The authorities have completed a thorough search of the entire premises of the company and work will resume from tomorrow. We appreciate and thank the forest department and the local police for their swift action leading to the animal’s safe rescue.”

According to officials, this was the first incident in Chakan where a leopard entered an industrial premise.