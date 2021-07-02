Level 3 restrictions to continue in Pune city

Pune: Covid curbs to remain in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, after Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar took stock of the virus situation on Friday. Level 3 restrictions would continue for the coming week.

According to officials, the positivity rate in Pune has marginally increased over the last week’s rate. Exceptions have been made for coaching classes teaching for competitive examinations which have been allowed to operate with 50% till 4 pm on weekdays. Also, outdoor and indoor sports have been allowed till 4 pm on all days. However, shop timings have not been extended. They will remain open till 4 pm. Malls, theatres will remain closed. Dining time in restaurants will remain till 4 pm on weekdays (Mon-Fri).

“Last week, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded a positive rate at 4.6%. This week it climbed to 5.3%. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation was 5.1% and now it is 5.4%. So, it has been decided to continue with the existing rules,” said Pawar.

Indoor sports activities have been allowed by the civic authority for fully vaccinated players and coaching classes should operate with students at least with the first vaccine dose.

Pawar said it is a goal of the state to vaccinate the eligible population by August 31. “In the country, we are still leading on vaccination count. There are still fluctuations in the vaccine supply. Pune district has the capacity to give vaccine doses to 1.5 lakh people every day, but the supply has to be in that proportion,” Pawar said.

Pawar said that experts have advised against reopening malls. “As air conditioners on the premises circulate same air so it has been decided to keep malls closed,” said Pawar.