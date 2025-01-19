Lifelong battle for survivors post organ transplants 

Organ transplants have brought new hope to thousands of patients across the state, including Pune due to advanced medical facilities and with more donors coming forward to donate organs. The government’s Information Education and Communication (IEC) programme has worked wonders to boost the organ donation programme. However, the journey for patients does not end with the transplant and instead the beginning of a lifelong struggle—managing the cost of post-transplant medicines,’ claim doctors. Post-organ transplant, patients must take immunosuppressants and other drugs for the rest of their lives and undergo monitoring tests. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Post-organ transplant, patients must take immunosuppressants and other drugs for the rest of their lives and undergo monitoring tests. These medicines and tests play a crucial role in preventing the body’s immune system from rejecting the donor organ. However, this essential treatment comes with a hefty price tag. The monthly expense for these medicines ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹30,000, a figure that can be overwhelming for many families, doctors said.

Dr Manoj Durairaj, national president, Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (IACTS), said, a significant number of organ recipients cannot afford the hefty expenses that come with organ transplants.

“Many hospitals across the country are approaching companies to provide financial aid to these patients for medicines and tests. I have adopted two patients and provided financial aid for their medicines and tests,” Durairaj said.

Dr Sheetal Mahajani (Dhadphale), secretary, ZTCC, said, post-transplant the expenses that are incurred for the medicines and tests are high and not everyone can afford them. “The Pharma companies should reduce the cost of these life-saving medicines which will boost the organ donation programme. Some financial aid is given by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) for underprivileged patients,” she said.

Dr Abhijeet Phadnis, assistant director of health services, who heads the Organ Transplant Programme for the State, said, “The Public Health department has the authority to permit Organ Transplant centres. However, the health department conducts probe in case of organ donations that involve monitory transactions in exchange for organs,” Phadnis informed.

A senior official from Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) scheme, on anonymity, said that the government under the scheme provides ₹4.50 lakh aid for renal transplants for patients undergoing treatment at empanelled hospitals.

A kidney transplant recipient, who did not wish to be named, said, “The transplant gave me a second chance at life, but the expenses for medicines are draining our savings. It’s a constant struggle to afford the treatment that keeps me alive. Given my bad health I am unable to work for a full-time job,” he said.

Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent, Sassoon General Hospital and BJ Medical College, said, “The tests which are available are provided free of cost by us. However, providing medicines is not possible, as we don’t have these medicines available at our hospital.”

Dr Jadhav further informed that all these patients are directed to the Social Service department who then start looking for donations to sponsor their medicines.