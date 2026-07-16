Pune: After a week-long spell of widespread rainfall followed by nearly a week’s lull, light rainfall activity is expected to return to Pune district. While intermittent showers have already resumed over the ghat regions, Pune city is also likely to witness light and isolated rainfall, with no major rain spells expected during the next five days. Light rainfall activity likely in Pune from today: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather conditions are being influenced by a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, along with other favourable monsoon systems, including the monsoon trough, upper-air cyclonic circulations over northern and eastern India, and a fresh western disturbance expected to affect northwest India.

These systems are likely to support isolated to scattered rainfall over parts of Madhya Maharashtra during the forecast period. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely at isolated places.

“Currently, the models indicate light to isolated rainfall over both Pune city and the ghat sections during the next three to four days. No major rainfall activity is expected for at least the next five days. We are monitoring the situation closely, and the forecast will be updated accordingly,” said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune.