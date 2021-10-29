Light rainfall likely in Pune in first week of November: IMD

PUNE Although the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Maharashtra in early October, November is likely to start on a wet note for the state. In Pune as well thunderstorms and lighting along with rainfall is likely in the first week of November, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pune, on Friday, reported night temperature at 14.9 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest day of the season so far. As per IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

As per weather department officials, a low-pressure area lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Sri Lanka off Tamil Nadu coast.

It is likely to move westwards till November 2.

“A trough in easterlies runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with this low-pressure area to north coastal Andhra Pradesh,” said IMD officials.

Under the influence of the above systems, weather scientists said that southern states may receive light to heavy rainfall.

In Maharashtra and Pune as well, rainfall along with thunderstorms and lighting is likely in isolated parts.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that isolated places in subdivisions across Maharashtra may receive light rainfall in the first week of November.

“Rainfall activity will be isolated with thunderstorms and lighting. Some places in central Maharashtra may receive rainfall along with thunderstorms and lighting,” said Kashyapi.

He further added that till October end, Pune will not receive any rains.

“However, from November 1, Pune is likely to witness cloudy weather. And from November 2, Pune is likely to get light rainfall along with thunderstorms and lighting till November 4,” said Kashyapi.