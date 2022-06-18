Light to moderate rainfall likely in Pune city from June 21
Shivajinagar area reported traces of rainfall, while many parts of the city reported cloud cover on Saturday.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, said on Saturday traces of rainfall were reported in the city.
“Pune till June 20 will continue to have light rainfall. But from June 21, light to moderate rainfall is likely in Pune city. Whereas ghat areas are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall from June 21 onwards,” said Kashyapi.
According to the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon is yet to cover Maharashtra completely.
According to the weather department, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) on Saturday passes through Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Khandwa, Gondia, Durg, and Bhawanipatna, Kalingapatnam, Haldia, Bardhaman, Dumka, Banka and Motihari.
“As of Saturday, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the entire Westcentral Bay of Bengal, most parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and some more parts of Bihar. Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and the northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and northeast Uttar Pradesh till June 20,” said IMD officials.
Across Maharashtra as well, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall till June 22.
“Monsoon is likely to get active again from June 21. Scattered rainfall is likely in central Maharashtra till June 21. And some areas in central Maharashtra are likely to get isolated heavy rainfall from June 22. Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to get isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning,” said IMD officials.
According to IMD, Maharashtra has reported a deficiency of 59 per cent in June itself. Pune district has reported a deficiency of 65 per cent in June.
