Local MLA raises Porwal road traffic congestion issue in Assembly

With thousands of commuters passing through Porwal road in the Dhanori area facing long traffic jams during peak hours almost every day, the issue was finally raised by local MLA Sunil Tingare in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. Tingare demanded alternative roads and a permanent solution to the problem as hundreds of big housing societies and at least two major schools are located in the said area, and it is an unavoidable part of the commute for several citizens.

Raising the issue in the legislative assembly, Tingare said, “There is a daily issue of traffic jams in my constituency, especially on Porwal road in the Dhanori area, which is taken by thousands of people every day. I have complained about the issue to all concerned government authorities, including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), traffic police, district administration, state government and others. But till now, no permanent solution has been found and daily, there are traffic jams for three to four hours. There are three alternative roads to this road but as the civic body has not developed them, the people cannot use them. A few months ago, a pregnant woman who was passing along this road was stuck for so long that her delivery took place in the car in which she was travelling.”

“Many people have been injured on this road due to potholes in the rainy season. There are many residential societies and residents complain daily about the issue on social media platforms, tagging various government agencies, including the chief minister and even the Prime Minister’s office (PMO). Hence, our demand is to immediately take necessary steps to resolve this issue on a priority basis,” he said.

Neeru Adhlakha, a resident of the area, said, “I travel daily along this road and during peak hours, there are massive traffic jams and long queues of vehicles. We have been staying in Dhanori for more than 8 years now and the situation remains the same as it was earlier and nothing has changed despite protests from locals. We have to risk our lives while taking our children along on our bikes as there are stones lying everywhere along this road and we cannot keep the balance.”

Another resident Pawan Dahinje said, “We are fed up of the daily traffic jams. Many of my friends and neighbours have shifted from their societies in this area to another area just to avoid this daily traffic congestion. One of my friends was badly injured during the rainy season as he slipped from his bike and into a pothole. There is an urgent need to have an alternative road for Porwal road.”

Porwal road starts from the Old Octroi chowk on the Dhanori-Lohegaon road and ends in the D Y Patil road. Along this entire stretch, many new housing societies are coming up while there are at least two prominent schools. Hence, working persons, students and women have to pass through this road daily. If not, they have to take a 6 km-long route from Lohegaon village.