Lockdown fear looms on Gudhi Padwa, low-key celebrations expected

The Gudhi Padwa celebrations will be cut short this year in Pune with rising Covid-19 cases, a weekend lockdown in place and restrictions on movement throughout the week.

Gudhi Padwa is an auspicious day for Maharashtrians marking the start of the New Year, it will be celebrated on April 13, 2021.

“The sombre mood was set by the lockdown announcement over the weekend and the increasing number of Covid patients is alarming enough for us to not invite relatives home this year,” said Vaishali Patkar, resident of Aundh.

“On Gudhi Padwa, we prepare juice of neem leaves and every family member drinks it. Likewise, I will prepare neem juice and puranpoli. If the nursery is open, we will purchase neem and tulsi saplings,” she added.

Usually, Gudhi Padwa is a day of auspicious beginnings and people buy new vehicles, clothes or gold and silver, but this year due to the pandemic, this is the second year that the sales have been affected.

Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer, said, “This year there are zero new vehicles for registration at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), the only vehicles which are on bank loans and have not been cleared are for registrations, otherwise there have been no sales of new vehicles, four or two-wheelers.”

In terms of gold and silver, the jewellers have given up on this month and are targeting Akshaya Tritya which is on May 14, 2021.

“The status of the lockdown is very unclear, and sales have been affected by about ₹20- 30 crore a day. Gudhi Padwa and this month are usually most auspicious for weddings and other functions but with unclear status, we are at a standstill as there is no clarity about a lockdown. We have mentally prepared to forget this month and look at May for better responses,” said Saurabh Gadgil, PN Gadgil jewellers.

Sweets play a major role on festive occasions, but the lockdown has dropped the sales figures for sweets as well.

“Gudhi Padwa is a complete failure. A consecutive second year where sales won’t be more than 25 per cent of the conventional number, people can’t step out. Shrikhand is the biggest mover across Maharashtra for us. Normally we would sell through our own stores, express stores and distribution channel and supermarkets. Last year, we had projected about 12-13% growth on total volumes but fell short by 50% due to the lockdown. Similarly, this year too all channels are closed, and volumes are again down. Fearing lockdown, dealer sentiment has also been conservative in stocking. Unfortunately, unlike other products that can be sold online, Shrikhand needs a frozen chain and it’s difficult to maintain it on the last mile, so deliveries also have limitations,” said Indranil Chitale of the Chitale group.

Atharva Gadve, of Kaka Halwai also had similar sentiments with the response to sweets.

“Usually, pedas or barfis are our fast-selling products on Gudhi Padwa, people buy new vehicles and usually celebrate with sweets, but this year we have suffered a 90 % loss,” he said.

Flowers play a major role during this festival with the demand for marigold flowers, but according to the president of the Akhil Pune Phool Bazaar Adate Association, this year could affect the flower business.

“We are waiting for the chief minister to give clarity about lockdown, for the business to begin. There are ample flowers in the market but if lockdown is announced it will be a major loss and waste of flowers,” said Arun Haribhau Veer.