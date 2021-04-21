Home / Cities / Pune News / Lockdown restrictions leave marketplaces crowded in Pune
pune news

Lockdown restrictions leave marketplaces crowded in Pune

Pune: On Wednesday, the first day of time restrictions for stores selling essential commodities in Pune – 7am to 11am - huge crowds were seen across the city trying to beat the deadline
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 07:56 PM IST
HT Image

This resulted in a massive rush at markets, grocery shops and at vegetable vendors.

This resulted in a massive rush at markets, grocery shops and at vegetable vendors.

At the Mandai market, one of the major vegetable markets in Pune, people started crowding at 6am.

At 9 am, there was such a huge crowd inside the market area that no proper social distancing was possible. “I had gone to buy some vegetables at Mandai market in the morning, when I saw the crowd, I returned. The decision of limiting the timing is leading to more rush,” said Kiran Pisal, a local resident.

A similar situation was seen on the other main roads. In Hadapsar, at Gadital chowk citizens crowded to purchase groceries. Outside kirana shops, long queues were seen by 8am.

Atul Namekar, secretary of the Sinhgad road-Warje residents association, said, “On Sinhagad road, from Rajaram bridge chowk till Bramha hotel chowk, the entire footpath is crowded with roadside vendors. People rushed to buy vegetables, groceries and other food items as if it was the last day before lockdown. By doing this they are risking their own and lives of others too, as there might be by many Covid positive patients or carriers amongst them.”

“There was heavy rush on the Jambhulwadi road to buy household items and vegetables. The road had a traffic jam before 11am. Our demand is that this limitation should be removed immediately,” said Vaibhav Dhekane, executive president of Dattanagar Jambhulwadi road traders’ association.

