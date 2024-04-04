Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sharad Pawar adopts a wait-and-watch approach for Madha

Sharad Pawar appears to be adopting a cautious stance for Madha as Dhairyashil Mohite Patil has still not made up his mind to contest polls on the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) ticket. NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (HT FILE)

Amidst speculations about Dhairyashil Mohite Patil switching sides from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to NCP-SP, Pawar has still not announced its candidate yet, said party leaders.

Before the 2019 general election, Vijaysingh Mohite Patil along with his followers joined the BJP and after denial of a ticket in 2024 again Mohite Patil family is seeking to knock doors of the NCP.

The BJP here has fielded Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar, whose candidature has resulted in heartburn among many local leaders of BJP as well as other alliance partners. The BJP on its part has already started making efforts to convince Vijaysinh Mohite Patil to stay with the party. Vijaysinh is Dhairyasheel Patil’s uncle.

After Mahadev Jankar joined the Mahayuti alliance, it seemed to be difficult to file the right candidate from Madha to the NCP-SP.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) is also contemplating Abhay Singh Jagtap’s name suggested by local NCP (SCP) units from the Solapur and Satara districts. Jagtap, a computer engineering graduate, known for his work during the pandemic, is Satara and Solapur district head of the party.