Lok Sabha Elections 2014: High-piched campaign ends in Maval

Shrirang Barne, the Mahayuti candidate for Maval, held a road show with the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to showcase his strength on the last day of campaign on Saturday. Sanjog Waghere, the official candidate of Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), ended his campaign with a bike rally in the presence of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Osmanabad, Omraje Nimbalkar and party leader Nitin Bangude Patil. (HT PHOTO)

Sanjog Waghere, the official candidate of Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), ended his campaign with a bike rally in the presence of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Osmanabad, Omraje Nimbalkar and party leader Nitin Bangude Patil, followed by a press conference by Waghere.

For Barne, CM Shinde came while filing nomination and on the last day of the campaign, while deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also held multiple public meetings in the constituency.

Uddhav Thackeray held two public meetings during the campaign for Waghere, while Sharad Pawar and other MVA leaders also campaigned for him.

Waghere, who was with Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), joined Sena (UBT) in December last year on assurance of getting a LS ticket.

Waghere said, “My victory is certain from Maval Lok Sabha constituency. I will get a margin of 50,000 votes from each assembly constituency.”

While Barne left Congress and joined Shiv Sena (undivided) and secured a nomination in 2014. Subsequently, Barne has consistently secured victories, benefitting from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave for the past decade.

In 2019, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth contested against Barne. However, the dynamics of the contest was framed as an outsider versus insider narrative and Parth was defeated.

Shinde expressed faith in Barne’s victory and said, “The work done by Prime Minister Modi in the last ten years and the work of the grand coalition government in the last two years will be acknowledged in the polls on May 13.”