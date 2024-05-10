Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Contenders bank on support of alliance parties

With Lok Sabha elections for Pune parliamentary seat just three days away and campaign on last leg, two key candidates from Pune - BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol and Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar - spoke with Yogesh Joshi on various issues. The edited excerpts from the interview... (left) Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar and BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol. (GANESH GAMARE)

People have decided to vote for Mahayuti

Polling is just four days away and your campaign has reached the last leg. What is your sense about mood of people in Pune?

I am extremely happy to say that I am getting overwhelming support from various communities and areas of Pune constituency. People have decided to deliver a clear mandate for Mahayuti and a third term for the Modi government. People are appreciating last 10 years of progress achieved by the NDA government.

How confident are you about win? How much lead are you expecting?

It is not my confidence but citizens’ faith in the Modi government that is working. People have decided to vote for Mahayuti. I am sure that all previous records in Pune will be history and I will win with a huge margin.

Three most important issues that you would like to work on if elected as MP?

Convenient and effective public transport, health, environment and good education, employment opportunities and industrial development are the main issues that I have decided to work. I am sure with the help of the central and state governments, I will be able to deliver every promise made by me.

Traffic congestion is a major issue in Pune. At the same time, city is continuously witnessing construction work for small and big infrastructure projects, causing problems like bad air and traffic woes.

Development of a city and development of a person always go hand in hand. The issue of traffic and bad air will be dealt with a long-term solution. We are working on a roadmap for 50 years of Pune development. Good air and proper roads are the necessities of a well-developed city along with green coverage.

In this election, issue of preference to environment over infrastructure projects has become important. Some people want clarity from you on Balbharati Paud Phata (BBPP) road and riverfront projects.

I will carry out infrastructure projects with zero tolerance to the environment. All necessary precautions will be taken to the satisfaction of all concerned people and organisations working for environment. I am sure that our efforts will lay a model regarding infrastructure development and environmental balance.

The opposition (Congress) is claiming BJP could not bring any major project in the past five years. All we see are projects announced before 2019.

Short-term projects have harmed Pune a lot. Metro, ring road, riverfront development projects require a long-term vision and consistent efforts. We are sure that the projects we are carrying out will give fruits to people in the coming years.

On politics, is everyone within BJP campaigning for you? We haven’t seen Jagdish Mulik much in the campaign.

The BJP karykartas are one family. Everyone is always working considering nation first, second party and last is oneself. Not a single karykarta has taken rest since last one month.

You are the candidate of Mahayuti. How confident are you of transfer of votes of your alliance partners NCP and Shiv Sena?

Not only NCP and Sena, all members of Mahayuti are working coherently. The betrayal of Uddhavji Thackeray and Sharadji Pawar to the mandate of people have hurt every person in Maharashtra. All members have decided to cast vote for Mahayuti.

Coordination in MVA is very good

What is your sense about mood of people in Pune as polling is just four days away?

I have been getting positive response from the beginning from voters. During the campaign, I have visited most places in the city as part of road march and the response has been unprecedented. Based on the response from voters, I am confident that Congress will win Pune seat

The Congress campaign in the initial phase saw lack of coordination. Have you overcome it now?

The coordination in the Congress and among Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance has been very good. Initially there were 20 people who had aspired for Congress nomination. But once the party announced my name, everyone is working for me as one unit.

How confident are you about win? How much lead you are expecting?

The Congress is close to victory in Pune. The way Congress and our alliance partners and their leaders and workers are together working for me, I am confident about the win and the margin of victory will be high.

You have been a corporator for many years and is an MLA now. What are three most important issues in Pune that you would like to work on if elected as MP?

Pune has grown in all directions and as the population and urbanisation has increased, it has reflected in rise in issues too which everyone is aware about. Now there is a reason to work on solutions, be it deceptive schemes like Smart City, which was implemented only in Baner-Balewadi which was already developed. The JNNURM-like scheme started by UPA government was closed by BJP government and replaced it with Smart City programme. If Pune is to be developed in all sectors, there is a need to bring back scheme like JNNURM and I will pursue this with the Centre one elected. At the same time, river rejuvenation, metro rail network and public transport need to be strengthened and I will work towards it.

Pune is growing fast with traffic becoming worse every passing day. At the same time, city is continuously witnessing some sort of construction work for small and big infrastructure projects, causing various problems like bad air and traffic congestion.

Since past many years, every time when there is Lok Sabha polls, issue of traffic has always been on top. It is now time to act on it rather than just talk about it without doing anything. This is the only way to address this issue.

The BJP claims it has brought multiple projects in Pune in the last 10 years and would plan to bring more while expediting existing projects. What is your reaction to it?

I have not seen any big project that BJP brought in Pune during the past five years. The metro rail project that BJP is talking about was approved during the UPA era. That is why it was symbolically inaugurated by Prithviraj Chavan. The same is with Smart City, which was wounded up midway without covering all parts of the city. I know the real issues of Pune and intend to work on them honestly once elected.

On politics, is everyone within Congress campaigning for you? We havn’t seen Aba Bagul much in the campaign.

Everyone is campaigning for me. Not just Congress leader but leaders and workers from MVA are also on the street campaigning for me. Everyone understands the need to replace this government and for this each worker is contributing in my campaign. We are taking 25 guarantees promised by Congress in its manifesto to people and they are responding well to it.

You are the candidate of MVA. How confident are you of transfer of votes of your alliance partners NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The way Congress workers are campaigning for me, with the same zeal workers of alliance partners are also working hard. Their efforts will be seen in the polling this time.