Lonavla police to fine tourists who stay at popular spots after permissible time limit

Published on Dec 18, 2022 05:49 PM IST

The Lonavla police have sprung into action and are now imposing fines on tourists who stay at popular spots after the permissible time limit

ByJigar Hindocha

The Lonavla police have sprung into action and are now imposing fines on tourists who stay at popular spots after the permissible time limit. Most of the tourist spots are shut after the sunset in Lonavla

Earlier last week, Sathyasai Karthik, sub-divisional police office, Lonavla, conducted a raid at Tiger point and found that the eateries at Tiger Point were running until 3 am and 14 tourists were found violating the time limit. A drunk driver too was fined 5,000.

The stall owners and tourists were given a warning by the police, said Karthik.

The police have often received complaints regarding illegal activities (sale of intoxicant substances) taking place at Tiger Point

“Vendors and tourists should follow all regulations and must shut shop after sunset. We will impose fines on tourists and the amount will be decided in a couple of days,” said Karthik.

