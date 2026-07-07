Lonavla records 670 mm rain in 24 hours, Mahabaleshwar 513 mm; Chinchwad 206 mm

The Lonavla ghat section recorded an extraordinary 670 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Monday, triggering landslides, disrupting road and rail connectivity between Pune and Mumbai, and forcing authorities to declare a holiday for all schools in Pune district. Other areas that witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall included Bhira (609 mm), Tamhini (580 mm), Shirgaon (540 mm), Ambone (537 mm), Khopoli (516 mm), Lonavla town (495 mm), Davdi (474 mm), Dongerwadi (451 mm) and Walwhan (442 mm). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While updated rainfall data for Lonavla after 8:30 am was unavailable until Monday evening, weather scientists described the downpour as a rare occurrence. Weather scientist K.S. Hosalikar said the 670 mm rainfall qualifies as a 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event, making it one of the rarest extreme weather events recorded in the region.

Explaining the significance, weather experts said such an event has only a 0.1% probability of occurring on any given day in a year, which is why it is described as a once-in-1,000-year event in statistical terms. They clarified that it does not mean such rainfall requires 1,000 years of observations to establish, nor does it imply that a similar event cannot recur before another 1,000 years.

Other areas that witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall included Bhira (609 mm), Tamhini (580 mm), Shirgaon (540 mm), Ambone (537 mm), Khopoli (516 mm), Lonavla town (495 mm), Davdi (474 mm), Dongerwadi (451 mm) and Walwhan (442 mm).

The extreme rainfall was not confined to Lonavala. Mahabaleshwar recorded 513 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday, followed by another 108 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, taking the day’s total well beyond 600 mm. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) records, the 24-hour rainfall of 513 mm is the second-highest ever recorded at the hill station since observations began in 1903. The highest 24-hour rainfall remains 594 mm, recorded in July 2021. IMD data also shows that Mahabaleshwar is currently recording rainfall significantly above normal for the ongoing southwest monsoon season.

In the Pune metropolitan region, Chinchwad witnessed exceptionally heavy rainfall. The station recorded 206.5 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Monday. Rainfall intensified further during the day, with 90 mm recorded in just three hours between 8:30 am and 11:30 am, increasing to 132 mm by 5:30 pm, which led to widespread flooding in several parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Responding to the IMD’s red alert, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi declared a holiday on Monday for students of anganwadis, primary, secondary and higher secondary schools across Pune city and rural areas. However, headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff were directed to report for duty and remain available for disaster management work, if required.

Rail services were affected after a landslide between Lonavla and Karjat deposited mud and debris on the tracks, temporarily suspending train movement while restoration work and safety inspections were carried out.

Landslides at multiple locations also forced the closure of both the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway in both directions, with authorities suspending traffic until further notice.

The heavy rain also triggered a landslide on a house in Patan village in Maval taluka early on Monday. Rescue operations were underway, with a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed at the site.

Officials warned that continuous rainfall over the past four to five days has left slopes across the Western Ghats highly unstable, substantially increasing the risk of further landslides. Disaster response agencies and local administrations have been asked to remain on high alert as the IMD has continued its red alert for the ghat sections over the next 24-48 hours.

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