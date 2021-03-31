Home / Cities / Pune News / Long-distance trains to halt at Hadapsar station
pune news

Long-distance trains to halt at Hadapsar station

Punekars will soon be able to hop on long-distance trains from the Hadapsar railway station as the first phase development work of the station is about to finish soon
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 09:41 PM IST
HT Image

Punekars will soon be able to hop on long-distance trains from the Hadapsar railway station as the first phase development work of the station is about to finish soon.

Under the first phase, the extension of two platforms and installing one stabling railway track line was to be installed, the work is nearing completion and will be done by the end of April.

“The work of the Hadapsar railway station development is going on, we have extended the length of platforms here as long-distance trains with a greater number of coaches can halt here. While an additional stabling railway track line has been constructed under the first phase, its work has started and will end by this month,” said Renu Sharma, Pune divisional railway manager.

“While for the security of passengers across the Pune division, we are going to install 539 CCTV cameras at various railway stations. Until now, 140 cameras have been installed of which 60 are installed at the Pune railway station. The rest of the cameras will be installed by the year-end and the entire Pune railway division will be under the CCTV cameras vigilance,” added Sharma.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

8,553 new Covid cases, 31 deaths reported in Pune dist; over 23K inoculated

PMC to not pick up wet garbage from “bulk generators”

Production company crew booked for assault, vandalism

Stallholders’ association seeks PCB permission to remove debris at Fashion Street
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP