close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Looking for holiday stay, woman loses 3 lakh to cyber fraud

Looking for holiday stay, woman loses 3 lakh to cyber fraud

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 16, 2023 06:26 AM IST

The victim, who is a resident of the Kesnand Road area in Wagholi, filed a complaint at the Lonikand police station against the accused

A young woman’s plan for the Christmas holidays in Mahabaleshwar turned into a financial nightmare as cyber thieves targeted her during an online hotel booking transaction and siphoned off 3.05 lakh from her account.

According to the FIR, the victim had planned a trip to Mahabaleshwar and decided to book a hotel room online for the upcoming Christmas holiday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the FIR, the victim had planned a trip to Mahabaleshwar and decided to book a hotel room online for the upcoming Christmas holiday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim, who is a resident of the Kesnand Road area in Wagholi, filed a complaint at the Lonikand police station against the accused.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the FIR, the victim had planned a trip to Mahabaleshwar and decided to book a hotel room online for the upcoming Christmas holiday. While searching for suitable accommodation, the victim finalised her stay at The Keys Hotel. Her holiday plan turned into harassment when the cyber thieves reached out to her mobile number, posing as hotel staff.

On the pretext of assisting with the booking, the accused gulled the victim into sharing her confidential bank account information.

The woman later found that a sizable chunk of her savings had been fraudulently withdrawn from her account and she promptly alerted the local police station and lodged an FIR.

The police meanwhile have invoked IPC sections 420 and 419 including section 66 D of the Information Technology (IT) Act against the accused who had called from his mobile number and his associates. The money was siphoned off from the bank account by various transactions, investigators said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out