Low footfall at malls in Pune on first day of reopening

PUNE On the first day of restrictions being eased in Pune, all 10 major malls in Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad resumed operations on Monday. As per strict Covid protocols, only citizens with both Covid vaccine doses are allowed inside the malls. As most of the public does not have both doses completed yet, several were denied entry.

“We are happy that state government has allowed malls to reopen in Pune city, but as there as a gap of four months it will take some time to gain momentum. On the first day, it was a slow start. There are several protocols that need to be followed, of which the most important is to have both Covid vaccine doses completed. Many customers were sent back as most had only completed a first dose. We are hopeful in the coming days we will have more footfall,” said Mukesh Kumar, chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) and CEO of Infiniti Malls.

Customers enjoy dinner after 8 pm at a restaurant on J M road in Pune on Monday. (HT)

Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, committee member-(SCAI) and COO, Amanora Mall said, “It was a good start but most of the youngsters coming to the mall didn’t have both doses completed. We have written to the district authorities to change this rule and allow people even if they have the first Covid dose. Most of our staffers have only one dose, so there is a shortage of staff too due to the incomplete vaccination.”

Major relief was given to traders, shop, mall owners and hoteliers in the city by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday, as all shops are allowed to remain open till 8 pm for six days in the week. Also malls are allowed to be open and hotel timings have been extended to 10 pm. Pawar also warned that if the district positivity rate goes above 7 per cent the relaxations would be rescinded.