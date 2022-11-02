Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh assumes charge of Southern Command

Pune: Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh takes over the reins of Southern Command of the Indian Army on Tuesday.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, the general officer was commissioned into 7/11 Gorkha Rifles in December 1984.

He commanded 1/11 Gorkha Rifles on Line of Control in J&K, an elite brigade in the Western Theatre, a frontline counter insurgency force in the Kashmir Valley and Trishakti Corps in North East. The general officer was instructor at Commando Wing, Belgaum; Additional Director General of Military Operations and Director General (operational logistic and strategic movement) at the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), New Delhi. He has also been a diplomat soldier, having done a stint as officer-in-charge, PPO (pension paying office) Dharan at the Embassy of India in Nepal.

After assuming the command, Lt Gen Singh paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at Southern Command War Memorial, Pune.

The outgoing Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain complimented all ranks of the Command for their unflinching commitment, dedication and devotion in accomplishing tasks.

