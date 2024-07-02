 Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth assumes command of Southern Army - Hindustan Times
Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth assumes command of Southern Army

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 02, 2024 08:30 AM IST

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth was commissioned into 2nd Lancers on December 20, 1986

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth took over the command of the Southern Army as its 51st General Officer Commanding in Chief on Monday, July 1. As per customs and tradition, the officer laid a wreath at the War Memorial, Pune in a solemn ceremony remembering the brave hearts.

As per customs and tradition, the officer laid a wreath at the War Memorial, Pune in a solemn ceremony remembering the brave hearts. (HT PHOTO)

The occasion was followed by a guard of honour at the headquarters of Southern Command.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth was commissioned into 2nd Lancers on December 20, 1986.

He has excelled in all courses of instruction, having been awarded the ‘Silver Centurion’ in the young officers’ course and standing first on both the radio instructor course and junior command course.

He went on to be awarded the best all-round student at the Defence Services Staff Course at Wellington.

The general officer has attended the prestigious Defence Services Command and general staff course at Military College, Paris, France, the International Defence Acquisition Management Course at Naval Postgraduate School, Monterrey, California, USA, Higher Command Course at Mhow, and the National Defence College at New Delhi.

The general officer has commanded Skinner’s Horse, 98 Armoured Brigade, Counter Insurgency Uniform Force, 21 Corps and Delhi Area.

He has been an instructor and Assistant Adjutant at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Chief Instructor at the School of Armoured Warfare, Armoured Corps Centre and School, Ahmednagar.

He has served with the United Nations Angola Verification Mission (UNAVEM-III) from 1995-96 as operations officer.

