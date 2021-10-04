Lukewarm response to reopening of junior colleges in Pune

There was a lukewarm response to the reopening of junior colleges on Monday in the city.

Prominent colleges like SP College, Modern College, Shivajinagar, BMCC College and others didn’t start offline lectures for students.

Along with all the Covid protocols, junior college administration must take permission from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) committee who will check the preparations done by the colleges.

“Our preparations for starting offline classes are going on well. We have vaccinated our staff and all the classrooms are sanitised daily. Also, to maintain the social distancing of students in the college, we have made arrangements of the benches accordingly. In each division, only 50 per cent of students will be called on a day and the rest will study in online mode. We will start the offline classes within the next four to five days,” said Savita Datar, principal of SP College, Pune.

“We are preparing to start offline lectures at our junior college in a phase-wise manner and all the necessary arrangements of social distancing and Covid protocols are in place. As of now Class 11 admission process is still in process, also we are conducting online lectures for both Class 11 and 12,” said Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar.

Similarly, Ferguson College also didn’t start Class 11 and 12 offline lectures, Ravindra Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College, said, “We are taking extra precautions about arrangements to start offline lectures for the junior college. Also, the consent from parents to send their children to college is important, as without consent students won’t be allowed to attend the classroom lectures.”

Namrata Badami, a Class 11 student, said, “I am excited to return to the college campus.”