Luxury car rams into 10 vehicles in Camp

One person was injured after a luxury car driver went off course, resulting in the car ramming into at least 10 to 12 vehicles, including parked two-wheelers in the camp area on Friday. Police said the injured person Mohamad Ali Khatri who was working as a salesman in the Camp area, has been shifted to the hospital for further medical treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, the accident took place at Jaffrine Lane Pune Camp, and a team of police rushed to the spot after receiving a PCR call. Police said the injured person Mohamad Ali Khatri who was working as a salesman in the Camp area, has been shifted to the hospital for further medical treatment.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Police detained Ravindra Dhanawade (32), who was working as a driver of a luxury car and was on his way home after dropping the daughter of his employer at the school.

Police officials said that, during questioning, the driver said that he was suffering from epilepsy due to which he suddenly lost control of the vehicle. Police said they have detained him and will do his necessary medical tests to find out the exact cause behind the accident.

Lashkar police registered a case against the car driver under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act and further investigation in this case is going on.