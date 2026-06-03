MACT awards 2.38 crore to crash victim’s family

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Pune has awarded compensation of ₹2.38 crore to the family of a 33-year-old businessman who died after a crash on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in February 2019, holding both the SUV driver and a container truck driver responsible for the accident.

Police registered a criminal case against the SUV driver, Somnath Pujari, and later filed a chargesheet alleging rash and negligent driving. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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In an order pronounced on June 1, the tribunal, presided over by additional district judge DP Ragit, directed the owners and insurers of both vehicles to jointly pay ₹2,38,77,800 along with interest at 7% per annum from August 1, 2019, until realisation.

The claim petition was filed by Sonali Kamble, widow of deceased businessman Anil Dnyanoba Kamble, on behalf of herself, their two minor sons and Anil’s mother. The family had sought compensation of ₹4.25 crore.

According to the tribunal order, Kamble, who operated a security services firm and a gymnasium, was travelling with friends in a Ford Endeavour from Pune to Mumbai on the night of February 25, 2019, to purchase gym equipment. Near the Patalganga river bridge in Raigad district, the SUV collided with a container truck.

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{{^usCountry}} Kamble succumbed to his injuries on March 4, 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamble succumbed to his injuries on March 4, 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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Police registered a criminal case against the SUV driver, Somnath Pujari, and later filed a chargesheet alleging rash and negligent driving.

However, after examining eyewitness testimony, police records, vehicle damage reports and the spot panchanama, the tribunal concluded that negligence could not be attributed solely to the SUV driver.

The tribunal observed that evidence indicated the container truck had moved from the third lane to the middle lane without giving any indicator, while the SUV was travelling at a high speed.

The tribunal also held the SUV driver responsible for the accident, noting eyewitness testimony that the vehicle was travelling at around 140 kmph before the collision.

A significant part of the proceedings focused on determining Kamble’s income. After examining financial records, the tribunal assessed Kamble’s annual income at ₹27.55 lakh and added 40% towards future prospects.

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It also accepted the family’s contention that, following Kamble’s death, a partner had to be inducted into the business, resulting in the family effectively losing 50% of its income. Based on these findings, the tribunal calculated compensation at ₹2,38,77,800.

The tribunal directed that ₹25 lakh each be kept in fixed deposits for Kamble’s two minor sons until they attain majority. It also ordered ₹10 lakh to be invested in a fixed deposit in the name of his mother for a period of five years. The remaining amount, along with accrued interest, is to be released to his widow.