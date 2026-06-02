MACT awards ₹66.28 lakh to family of ex-Navy officer killed in PMPML bus accident

The Pune Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) on May 29, 2026, awarded compensation of ₹66.28 lakh to the family of a 61-year-old, former Indian Navy serviceman who died after being hit by a PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) bus near Hadapsar in January 2018. PMPML contested the claim, stating that Singh suddenly entered the path of the bus while crossing the road and was therefore responsible for the accident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Tribunal member B D Kulkarni held the PMPML bus driver 80% responsible for the accident while attributing 20% contributory negligence to the deceased, Tejinder Singh, who was employed as a medical assistant with the Royal Army of Oman and earning approximately ₹1.45 lakh month at the time of his death.

The tribunal directed PMPML to pay the aforementioned compensation along with 7% annual interest from the date of filing of the claim petition (January 2021). While the family had sought compensation of ₹1 crore, the tribunal arrived at the award after considering Singh’s income, age, family dependency and contributory negligence. The judgment brings to a close a legal battle that went on for more than five years.

According to the order, the accident took place at around 11.50 am on January 17, 2018 on the Pune-Solapur road opposite Magar hospital bus stop in Hadapsar. Singh was crossing the road when a PMPML bus allegedly hit him, causing grievous injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The claim petition was filed by his wife, Parvinder Kaur. The deceased’s son, Kawal Nain Singh, was also recognised as a dependent claimant. The family argued that the accident occurred solely due to the rash and negligent driving of the PMPML bus driver.

PMPML contested the claim, stating that Singh suddenly entered the path of the bus while crossing the road and was therefore responsible for the accident. The transport undertaking also challenged the income and dependency claims made by the family.

After examining police records, documentary evidence, witness statements and the testimony of the bus driver, the tribunal concluded that both parties had contributed to the accident, though negligence on the part of the driver was substantially higher. “The duty of the bus driver to observe traffic rules and the road situation was higher than that of the pedestrian,” the tribunal observed.

The tribunal further stated, “The manner in which the accident occurred shows that the bus driver, who sat at a height of nearly five feet in the bus, had not observed the position around the bus, and the deceased pedestrian was in a hurry to see the arriving bus, which caused the accident.”

Accordingly, the tribunal held the bus driver 80% responsible for the accident while attributing 20% contributory negligence to the deceased. A significant aspect of the case was Singh’s overseas employment. Evidence produced before the tribunal showed that after retiring from the Indian Navy, he joined the Royal Army of Oman as a medical assistant and continued in service till the time of the accident. Accepting the employment and salary records placed on record, the tribunal observed that Singh was earning around ₹1.45 lakh per month and remained actively employed at the time of his death.

“On the date of the accident, the deceased was serving with the Royal Army of Oman,” the order noted.

After deducting one-third of the income towards personal expenses and applying the multiplier applicable to a 61-year-old deceased, the tribunal calculated the loss of dependency. Additional compensation was awarded under conventional heads such as consortium, funeral expenses and loss of estate. The tribunal assessed the total compensation as ₹82.84 lakh. However, after deducting 20% on account of contributory negligence, the final compensation was fixed at ₹66.28 lakh. “The petition is partly allowed with costs,” the tribunal said.

PMPML has been directed to deposit the compensation amount within two months. Of the total award, ₹41.28 lakh has been allocated to the widow and ₹25 lakh to the son. The tribunal further directed that ₹15 lakh from each claimant’s share be invested in fixed deposits (FDs) for five years, with the remaining amount to be released through banking channels.