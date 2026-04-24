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MACT Pune dismisses ‘fabricated’ accident claim, flags nexus between cops, vehicle owner

The tribunal made it clear that while the death of the victim was real, the alleged involvement of the motorcycle cited in the claim was fabricated

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:34 am IST
By Nadeem inamdar
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In a strongly-worded judgment that raises concerns over fraudulent motor accident claims, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Pune has dismissed a plea for compensation filed by a widow, holding it to be a ‘planted’ claim involving manipulation of evidence and possible collusion with the police and the vehicle owner.

The case pertains to a claim filed by Mangal Baban Hundare, widow of Baban Hundare, who died in November 2020 in a road accident in Khed taluka of Pune district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Delivering the order on April 17, 2026, MACT member H M Bhosale ruled, “The present claim is the outcome of mala fide intention on the part of the petitioner. She has planted this vehicle by joining hands with respondent number 1 and the police authorities.”

The tribunal made it clear that while the death of the victim was real, the alleged involvement of the motorcycle cited in the claim was fabricated. “It is true that the victim has died due to a dash by some unknown vehicle… However, the offending vehicle i.e. motorcycle bearing registration number MH14HH0881, was not involved in the accident. This vehicle has been planted,” the order stated.

The case pertains to a claim filed by Mangal Baban Hundare, widow of Baban Hundare, who died in November 2020 in a road accident in Khed taluka of Pune district. The petitioner sought compensation of 15 lakh under section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, claiming that her husband was hit by a motorcycle being driven in a rash and negligent manner. However, after examining oral and documentary evidence, the tribunal concluded that the petitioner failed to prove the involvement of the motorcycle mentioned in the claim.

The tribunal accepted the insurance company’s contention that the vehicle had been ‘planted’ to claim compensation. The petitioner was not an eyewitness and relied entirely on police papers and statements allegedly made by the victim during treatment. The tribunal found this insufficient, especially since the accident had occurred at night and the victim had been hit from behind.

The tribunal reasoned that under such circumstances, it was unlikely that the victim could have identified either the rider or the vehicle number. The insurance company argued that the case was essentially a ‘hit and run’ incident and that the petitioner should have sought compensation under the special provisions applicable to such cases, rather than filing a fault-based claim.

The MACT order stated, “With regard for the note taken by the apex court as well as the parent high court of this menace of filing false and fake claims, this practice needs to be curbed. It is a legitimate expectation that the parties shall approach the tribunal bona fide. The tendency to file false claims is not only harmful to insurance companies but is a stigma on the institution in entertaining and dealing with such false claims. If such a tendency is allowed to develop or grow, it will certainly damage the image of the institution in the eyes of the society.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / MACT Pune dismisses ‘fabricated’ accident claim, flags nexus between cops, vehicle owner
Home / Cities / Pune / MACT Pune dismisses ‘fabricated’ accident claim, flags nexus between cops, vehicle owner
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