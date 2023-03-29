Madanlal Meena is new Pune station director

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2023 09:53 PM IST

Meena has vast experience working in various positions in the commercial department on the central railway

The railway division has appointed Madanlal Meena as the new station director. For the last three months, the post was vacant and its additional charge was given to Dr Ramdas Bhise, a senior official in Pune railway division.

Madanlal Meena (HT PHOTO)

Meena has completed B.Sc in Biology and MA in History and is a 2014 batch officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service. Before this, he was working as a commercial manager in the Mumbai division.

Meena has vast experience working in various positions in the commercial department on the central railway. While he has handled important assignments as assistant commercial manager in Bhusawal, Pune, Solapur and Mumbai circles as divisional commercial manager.

