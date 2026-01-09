Madhav Gadgil pioneered mathematical ecology in India

Pune: Renowned ecologist and Pune’s Fergusson College alumnus Madhav Gadgil, who passed away late Wednesday night, made transformative contributions to ecological science in India by systematically integrating mathematics into the study of nature and human-environment relationships. Madhav Gadgil made transformative contributions to ecological science in India by systematically integrating mathematics into the study of nature and human-environment relationships. (HT)

Trained in evolutionary biology at Harvard University, Gadgil was among the earliest Indian scientists to use mathematical models to explain processes such as natural selection, population dynamics, resource allocation and ecological sustainability. His work helped shift Indian ecology from largely descriptive studies to analytically rigorous, theory-driven research.

During his long and influential tenure at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Gadgil played a central role in building institutions that shaped generations of ecologists. He was instrumental in establishing the Centre for Theoretical Studies and later the Centre for Ecological Sciences, where interdisciplinary research and mathematical modelling became core to ecological inquiry. Gadgil consistently argued that human societies are not external to nature but integral components of ecosystems, an idea that linked ecology with genetics, sociology, anthropology and economics.

Beyond academia, Gadgil applied quantitative ecological analysis to real-world policy challenges. His work informed environmental impact assessments, biodiversity conservation strategies and natural resource management, influencing key initiatives such as the Biological Diversity Act and the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel report.

Speaking about his father’s scientific approach, Siddhartha Gadgil, a mathematician, said Madhav Gadgil was inspired by the work of renowned Harvard biologist EO Wilson. “He learnt to apply these models to Indian ecological studies. Mathematical modelling allows behaviour to be tested at a rigorous, verifiable level, which is why his work had such a wide impact,” he said.