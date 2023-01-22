Madhushri Bhattacharya, Vishal Bharadwaj enthral audience at Vasantotsav

Pune: Noted play-back singers Madhushri Bhattacharya and Vishal Bharadwaj enthralled the audience with their versatile singing on the third day of Vasantotsav organised by Vasantrao Deshpande Prathishthan and MIT World Peace University’s School of Liberal Arts.

Bhattacharya, who has sung several songs composed by A R Rahman and rendered her voice for movies like Guru, Paheli, Yuva and Swades, started her performance by presenting a song Tu Bin Bataye from the iconic film Rang De Basanti.

“Vasantotsav is a prestigious musical festival, and I am honoured to be here. I was told about the festival by veteran actor Nana Patekar,” Bhattacharya said before presenting Kaisa Hai Ishq Hai from Jodha Akbar.

The capacity audience at Kothrud’s Suryakant Kakade Farms was treated to a musical treat as Bhattacharya performed songs from Bollywood films.

She won the hearts of the audience with the recital of a Ghazal “Yaar Ko Maine” from the film “Sheesha” and followed it up with Mahi We from “Kal Ho Na Ho” and “Kabhi Nim Nim Nim” from “Yuva”.

She surprised the audience by performing a famous Marathi song “Ye Re Ghana,” followed by a recital of romantic Bhajan Soja Jara from Baahubali - The 2 Conclusion and Lag Ja Gale.

Bhattacharya made the evening memorable with “Naina Milaike” from “Saathiya”.

Her performance was followed by a program ‘Music and More’ by music composer and director Vishal Bharadwaj.

Some of the songs, including Ghazals that he rendered - “Dil Mei Rishta Bujha”, “Mask Ke Peeche” and “Aisi Ulji Nazar Hatati Nahi” were applauded by the music lovers on a breezy Sunday evening.

His recitals of Ghazals, some of which he had written, and the song “Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai” were well received by the audience.

The highlight of the evening was the co-performance of Vishal Bharadwaj and national award-winning vocalist Rahul Deshpande, who performed the song “Paani Paani Re.”