Maha announces new criteria for recruitment of non-teaching staff in private aided schools

The state school education and sports department on March 15 announced new eligibility criteria for the recruitment of non-teaching staff in private aided secondary and higher secondary schools under the ‘Maharashtra employees of private schools (conditions of service) (amendment) rules, 2026’, clearing the decks for long-pending appointments. With this, the state is likely to begin filling thousands of vacant non-teaching posts in schools across Maharashtra, reviving the recruitment process that has largely remained stalled since 2005. With this, the state is likely to begin filling thousands of vacant non-teaching posts in schools across Maharashtra, reviving the recruitment process that has largely remained stalled since 2005. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the revised provisions, eligibility criteria for various posts have been updated to ensure the recruitment of qualified candidates. For instance, candidates applying for the post of ‘junior clerk’ must possess a graduate degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification declared by the government. For the post of ‘librarian’, candidates must have a degree in library science from a recognised university or a diploma in library science along with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline. For the post of ‘laboratory assistant’, candidates must have passed class 12 (science) from a recognised board. For the post of ‘peon’, candidates must have passed class 12 (minimum qualification). Meanwhile, appointments on compassionate grounds will continue to be made as per government policy. Additionally, applicants must have a typing certificate from an authorised authority, with a minimum speed of 30 words per minute in Marathi or 40 words per minute in English.

Under the new guidelines, promotion norms have also been specified. ‘Senior clerk’ posts will be filled through promotion from junior clerks who have completed at least three years of service in the position, based on seniority and merit. Similarly, ‘head clerk’ posts will be filled through promotion from eligible senior clerks with a minimum of three years of service. Officials said that the new rules are expected to accelerate recruitment in aided schools where posts have remained vacant for years. The education sector has welcomed the decision but has urged the government to ensure that the recruitment process is implemented without further delay. Representatives of non-teaching staff organisations have also welcomed the development, stating that schools will finally get much-needed administrative and technical support once recruitment begins. As per estimates, Maharashtra may now fill around 30,000 non-teaching posts. Employee unions had for long demanded that the government lift the recruitment ban and fill vacant posts in aided schools. A revised staffing pattern announced in 2019 supported the demand but recruitment did not begin at that time. With the 2026 amendment rules now notified, the process is expected to finally move forward.