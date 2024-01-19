Maha govt to introduce new film policy soon: Avinash Dhakane

The state is coming up with a film policy, which the government claimed, will support local filmmakers and provide them with many opportunities, said Avinash Dhakane, managing director, Dadasaheb Phalke Film City Mumbai. (From left to right) Ravi Gupta, secretary at Pune Film Foundation; Dr Jabbar Patel, director of the festival; Leela Gandhi, actress and dancer; and Avinash Dhakane, managing director, Dadasaheb Phalke Film City Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

He was speaking at the 22nd edition of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) inaugurated on Thursday.

Along with Dr Jabbar Patel, director of the festival and Avinash Dhakane, Francesca Amendola, director of Italian Cultural Institute; Ravi Gupta, secretary, Pune Film Foundation; Markus Biechele, director, Goethe Institute Max Mueller Bhavan, were present at the festival.

Dhakane further added that the policy will be tabled before the cabinet soon. As a part of the policy, the government plans to build a single-window system of obtaining clearances for film shoots at various locations — government as well as private — across the state

Dr Patel informed that this year PIFF received 1186 entries from 51 countries, out of which more than 140 films have been selected.

While explaining the theme of the festival ‘Cinema is Hope’, Dr Patel said, “Considering the turmoil that is going around in the world we thought that it is appropriate to say something about world peace. I thought cinema is a powerful medium to highlight what is happening around the world.”