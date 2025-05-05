Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maha hosts first state-level convention of dhol-tasha pathaks

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 05, 2025 09:08 AM IST

First state-level convention of dhol-tasha pathaks from across Maharashtra was organised by Dhol-Tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra at BMCC College of Commerce in Pune

PUNE: At the first state-level convention of dhol-tasha pathaks from across Maharashtra organised by the Dhol-Tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra at Tata Hall, BMCC College of Commerce, Pune, several demands were raised by the dhol-tasha pathaks before state revenue minister Chandrakant Bawankule who assured that these demands would be communicated to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and efforts would be made to get maximum permissions for the dhol-tasha groups. A meeting regarding these demands is also to be held soon.

First state-level convention of dhol-tasha pathaks from across Maharashtra was organised by Dhol-Tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra at BMCC College of Commerce in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
First state-level convention of dhol-tasha pathaks from across Maharashtra was organised by Dhol-Tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra at BMCC College of Commerce in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The demands raised included having performances by dhol-tasha pathaks as Maharashtra’s primary traditional musical act at the inauguration of various sports competitions, having dhol-tasha pathaks welcome ambassadors and guests from various countries or as part of government programmes, having permission for dhol-tasha performances from 6 pm to 9.30 pm starting one-and-a-half months before Ganeshotsav.

The convention was inaugurated in the presence of state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, senior legal expert advocate Pratap Pardeshi, BMCC principal Rajesh Supekar, and Mahasangh president Parag Thakur.

An exhibition of photographs was also inaugurated by the dignitaries as part of the convention. In the second session, prominent political leaders such as Bawankule, minister of state Madhuri Misal, MLA Hemant Rasane, and Dheeraj Ghate were in attendance. The convention saw participation from representatives of 250 dhol-tasha pathaks across 20 districts of the state including Nagpur, Nashik, Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur.

Bawankule said, “We must take the thunderous spirit of Maharashtra’s dhol-tasha not just across the country, but to the world. Dhol-tasha is the soul of our cultural celebrations. Pune is the origin of this tradition, and it is an emblem of Maharashtra’s identity. We all have a responsibility to preserve and promote this invaluable legacy,”

Patil said, “In the coming days, we will resolve pending cases between dhol-tasha troupes and police stations. If matters are in court, we will find solutions there too. Playing these instruments brings spiritual fulfilment and it’s important to introduce variety into the music. This year, every troupe should include at least one new instrument.”

News / Cities / Pune / Maha hosts first state-level convention of dhol-tasha pathaks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On