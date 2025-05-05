Maha hosts first state-level convention of dhol-tasha pathaks

PUNE: At the first state-level convention of dhol-tasha pathaks from across Maharashtra organised by the Dhol-Tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra at Tata Hall, BMCC College of Commerce, Pune, several demands were raised by the dhol-tasha pathaks before state revenue minister Chandrakant Bawankule who assured that these demands would be communicated to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and efforts would be made to get maximum permissions for the dhol-tasha groups. A meeting regarding these demands is also to be held soon. First state-level convention of dhol-tasha pathaks from across Maharashtra was organised by Dhol-Tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra at BMCC College of Commerce in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The demands raised included having performances by dhol-tasha pathaks as Maharashtra’s primary traditional musical act at the inauguration of various sports competitions, having dhol-tasha pathaks welcome ambassadors and guests from various countries or as part of government programmes, having permission for dhol-tasha performances from 6 pm to 9.30 pm starting one-and-a-half months before Ganeshotsav.

The convention was inaugurated in the presence of state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, senior legal expert advocate Pratap Pardeshi, BMCC principal Rajesh Supekar, and Mahasangh president Parag Thakur.

An exhibition of photographs was also inaugurated by the dignitaries as part of the convention. In the second session, prominent political leaders such as Bawankule, minister of state Madhuri Misal, MLA Hemant Rasane, and Dheeraj Ghate were in attendance. The convention saw participation from representatives of 250 dhol-tasha pathaks across 20 districts of the state including Nagpur, Nashik, Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur.

Bawankule said, “We must take the thunderous spirit of Maharashtra’s dhol-tasha not just across the country, but to the world. Dhol-tasha is the soul of our cultural celebrations. Pune is the origin of this tradition, and it is an emblem of Maharashtra’s identity. We all have a responsibility to preserve and promote this invaluable legacy,”

Patil said, “In the coming days, we will resolve pending cases between dhol-tasha troupes and police stations. If matters are in court, we will find solutions there too. Playing these instruments brings spiritual fulfilment and it’s important to introduce variety into the music. This year, every troupe should include at least one new instrument.”