Maha reports 163 heatstroke cases since Mar 1 along with three suspected deaths

Pune The number of heatstroke cases continues to rise, with Maharashtra reporting a total of 163 cases since March 1 this year, along with three suspected deaths; state health department officials said. The state has reported a sharp rise in heatstroke cases over the past two weeks with as many as 132 cases and two suspected deaths recorded between April 21 and May 3 as per the official data.

Heatstroke is a serious heat-related emergency that occurs when the body is unable to control its internal temperature owing to exposure to heat. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Region-wise, Pune district has reported only two cases of heatstroke thus far with no deaths recorded till date. Whereas Aurangabad has reported the highest number of cases at 46, followed by Nandurbar at 22, and Nashik at 14. Isolated cases have also been reported across multiple districts including Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana and Gadchiroli.

While three suspected deaths related to heatstroke have been reported so far, no fatalities have been officially confirmed. Of the three suspected deaths, two have been reported in Ahilyanagar and one in Solapur district; said officials.

Heatstroke is a serious heat-related emergency that occurs when the body is unable to control its internal temperature owing to exposure to heat. A patient is said to have suffered a heatstroke if he/she has an elevated body temperature of more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit; and an altered mental status, including disorientation, delirium and seizure.

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{{^usCountry}} Health officials said that the spike in cases is due to rising temperatures, with several districts witnessing prolonged heatwave conditions. “We are seeing an increase in heat-related illnesses, especially in districts with high daytime temperatures. People must avoid stepping out during the afternoon and stay hydrated,” said Dr Raju Sule, state surveillance officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health officials said that the spike in cases is due to rising temperatures, with several districts witnessing prolonged heatwave conditions. “We are seeing an increase in heat-related illnesses, especially in districts with high daytime temperatures. People must avoid stepping out during the afternoon and stay hydrated,” said Dr Raju Sule, state surveillance officer. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Health officials have advised citizens, particularly outdoor workers, elderly persons and children, to take precautions such as drinking adequate water, wearing light clothing and avoiding direct sun exposure between noon and 4 pm, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health officials have advised citizens, particularly outdoor workers, elderly persons and children, to take precautions such as drinking adequate water, wearing light clothing and avoiding direct sun exposure between noon and 4 pm, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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