Maha reports 19% more than normal rainfall: IMD

Pune: India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Monday stated that rainfall in July has been good in all parts of Maharastra leading to excess rain as compared to August. Many regions reported less rains in August due to lack of active weather systems and longer breaks. Overall Maharashtra has fared well on the monsoon chart.

Pune district has reported excess rainfall of 34% with over 1,002.1 mm rainfall reported as per IMD. Till August 29, Maharashtra has reported 19% more than normal rainfall. Actual rainfall reported for this monsoon season is 950.2 mm against the normal of 797.2 mm.

As monsoon was vigorous during the first three weeks of July, rainfall intensity was on the higher side only in the second week of August which has reported good rainfall for all subdivisions in Maharashtra.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, IMD Pune said, “Various systems have been active over the region. And there were strong westerly winds drawing moisture from the Arabisn sea which resulted in good rainfall. In July as well, similar active systems have resulted in good rainfall over Maharashtra.”

From June till August 29, central Maharashtra and Marathwada have reported 23% excess rainfall each. Vidarbha has reported 27% excess and Konkan and Goa have reported 6 % more than normal rainfall.

As per IMD, conditions will become favourable for the withdrawal of monsoon in the first week of September from the parts of northwest India.