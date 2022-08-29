Maha reports 19% more than normal rainfall: IMD
IMD officials on Monday stated that rainfall in July has been good in all parts of Maharastra leading to excess rain as compared to August
Pune: India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Monday stated that rainfall in July has been good in all parts of Maharastra leading to excess rain as compared to August. Many regions reported less rains in August due to lack of active weather systems and longer breaks. Overall Maharashtra has fared well on the monsoon chart.
Pune district has reported excess rainfall of 34% with over 1,002.1 mm rainfall reported as per IMD. Till August 29, Maharashtra has reported 19% more than normal rainfall. Actual rainfall reported for this monsoon season is 950.2 mm against the normal of 797.2 mm.
As monsoon was vigorous during the first three weeks of July, rainfall intensity was on the higher side only in the second week of August which has reported good rainfall for all subdivisions in Maharashtra.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, IMD Pune said, “Various systems have been active over the region. And there were strong westerly winds drawing moisture from the Arabisn sea which resulted in good rainfall. In July as well, similar active systems have resulted in good rainfall over Maharashtra.”
From June till August 29, central Maharashtra and Marathwada have reported 23% excess rainfall each. Vidarbha has reported 27% excess and Konkan and Goa have reported 6 % more than normal rainfall.
As per IMD, conditions will become favourable for the withdrawal of monsoon in the first week of September from the parts of northwest India.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
