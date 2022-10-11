Maha reports rise in Covid vaccine wastage

As Covid inoculation reports a significant drop in Maharashtra, vaccine wastage has increased. Corbevax wastage has increased since August-end as compared to October with slight increase in Covaxin as well as Covishield wastage during this period, according to state health department officials.

Till October 10, Corbevax wastage in Maharashtra was 14.39% as compared to 13.31% in August-end, officials said. Corbevax doses administered to children between 12-15 age group have seen a significant decrease in October.

According to Co-WIN dashboard, vaccination for 12-15 age group barely crossed the mark of 3,500 doses each day in Maharashtra in October. This vaccination was as high as 8,000 doses every day in mid-September.

Vaccination in Maharashtra for all age groups has not crossed the 17,000-mark in October while the count was 46,000 in September, as per Co-WIN dashboard.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, health department, said, “Every vial has at least 10 doses. In the case of Corbevax, the doses are more. If beneficiaries are less, the vaccine gets wasted. Vaccination among children reduced during last month because of festive season and some schools were closed. Response to vaccination drives was poor as many families travel to native place during the festive period.”

