Maha reservoirs have lesser storage than last year: CWC report

Reservoirs in Maharashtra have less storage than last year but more storage capacity than the last ten years, according to Central Water Commission (CWC) report on the live storage status. The report on 146 reservoirs in the country was issued by CWC on June 22.

States which have lesser storage than last year include West Bengal, Tripura, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

States which have lesser storage than last year include West Bengal, Tripura, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

As per the report, the western region includes Gujarat and Maharashtra which has 49 reservoirs monitored by CWC with a total live storage capacity of 37.130 BCM (Billion Cubic Metre). However, currently, 8.507 BCM reservoirs are stored, which is 23 % of the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 24% and the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period was 20% of the live storage capacity of these reservoirs. Thus, storage during the current year is less than the storage of last year but is better than the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period, the report states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per irrigation department data, as of June 24, the Khadkawasla dam chain comprises four dams including Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon, and Temghar is having 4.32 TMC water storage. In the last year, the storage was 3.23 TMC.

Vijay Patil, executive engineer of irrigation department, said, “This year, due to delay in the monsoon and lack of pre-monsoon rain the dams haven’t got enough water. However, the current water level in Khadkwasla dam is sufficient enough to provide drinking water till August.”

Status of Maha reservoirs

(monitored by CWS)

Total designed storage at full reservoir level (FRL)

32 Number of reservoirs

19.166(BCM) Live capacity

4.109(BCM) Current year storage

4.712 (BCM) Last year’s storage

3.515(BCM) Last 10 years’ average

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON