Maha-Metro begins Garware College-Sambhaji garden route trial runs

Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:55 AM IST

Trial run till Sambhaji garden was carried out on Friday. Dapodi stretch was also covered in Pimpri-Chinchwad as part of trial plans

Metro rail trial run at Sambhaji Garden in Pune. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) conducted trial runs on the stretch between Garware College and Civil Court. It plans to resume metro service from Vanaz to Civil Court soon. Trial run till Sambhaji garden was carried out on Friday. Dapodi stretch was also covered in Pimpri-Chinchwad as part of trial plans.

Pune Metro public relations officer Hemant Sonawane said, “Metro route could be extended up to Civil Court soon. The trials have covered the Phugewadi-Dapodi stations. We would start operations on extended routes soon.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Pune Metro service in the first week of March this year. The metro is presently running between Vanaz and Garware College and PCMC to Phugewadi.

