Maha-Metro focuses on non-ticketing revenue

The Maha-Metro will be co-branding five stations from the first phase of the metro route in order to generate non-ticketing revenue.

“Three stations’ co-branding has already been approved. The remaining two will be sanctioned in the coming days as well, “Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha Metro, confirmed.

Sahyadri Hospital will have co-branding rights at Garware College station, while Venkatesh Buildcon will have them at Nal Stop station. The Sant Tukaram Nagar station in Pimpri will be co-branded by Sandvik Asia.

Maha Metro did not reveal the names of the two additional stations where co-branding will take place.

“We have finalised agencies who will do this development work and beautification work of the median. The work is being done in collaboration with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC),” Dixit added.

In addition to beautifying the median, the company has been granted permission to place two advertisement boards. They have been asked to construct vertical gardens on metro piers at key intersections throughout the city.

The company must maintain the divisions’ trees, lawns, and vertical gardens for up to 5 years. Metro will receive non-fare box revenue as a result of this planning and median beautification.

Pune Metro has decided to carry out the beautification work on a cost-neutral basis.

Dixit also urged people not to put posters on metro pillars and to keep them neat and clean.

“Pillars of the metro are showpieces to the city and we don’t want people to paste posters on the same. We want to demonstrate how clean the city is. People in Nagpur were extremely cooperative. If someone puts a poster on the pillar, metro officials will be contacted,” Dixit added.

The outer covering of metro coaches will soon be co-branded too.

“You will soon see metro coaches with the Bank of Maharashtra branding,” Dixit added.