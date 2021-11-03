Maha-Metro in overdrive to meet Dec deadline

PUNE As the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) plans to roll out commercial operations by December, it is working on the stations on priority.

Maha-Metro issued a statement on Tuesday that read: “Commercial operations would start between Sant Tukaramnagar and Phugewadi, and Vanaz to Garware Colllege. The work in between Sant Tukaramnagar to Phugewadi is 90 per cent complete, while Vanaz to Garware is 60 per cent complete. Station works are the in final stage.”

